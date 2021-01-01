Build Break Fix Repeat RC Car Racing Truck Buggy Quote Meme Premium T-Shirt

A great rc racing gift for avid radio controlled car, buggy, truck, pan car racers, driver, lovers, fans and enthusiasts. Bring some humor to the dirt track, indoor carpet, oval track or road course races with a quote that only avid racers can understand. Whether you enjoy electric rc cars, rc cars gas, rc cars drift, rc car racing, rc semi trucks, rc race cars or remote control cars for adults you'll love the wit and humor of our rc racing gear. All created by a fellow RC racer and rc parts hoarder. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.