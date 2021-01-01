Nuby Build a Buddy- Plush Ring Stacker, Dog

Advertisement
Build-A-Buddy plush helps children develop important motor skills. While building their buddy, they practice hand-eye coordination and improve depth perception. Build-A-Buddy plush have inner crinkle fabric and built-in squeakers to engage hearing. The fun sounds encourage little ones to squeeze the plush, building tactile perception. Bright colors and patterns capture your baby's eye, engaging their sense of sight. The colors grab and keep your baby's interest. Each Build-A-Buddy plush features multiple textures to promote tactile development. The varied fabric surfaces allow little ones to explore and learn different soft textures. The hardness of the teethers contrasts with the soft plush, giving your child even more to explore as they develop their sense of touch. Grooves on the teethers stimulate gums during teething. The teethers are built-in, putting them within easy reach for babies to chew on and soothe their gums. The attached teethers are made of TPR and are BPA free.