Description: Buffet Table Console Tables with Shutter Doors Two Storage Drawers and Bottom Shelf Retro Style Sideboard Console Table for Living Room, Entryway, Hallway, Multicolor (Retro Blue/White/Navy), three colors available to choose, the space-saving and retro style console table will decorate your home greatly. Features: 1.RUSTIC CONSOLE TABLE: This country homeconsole table for living room melds aesthetics and function together. The cleanlines and transitional appearance make it an easy addition to any living space. 2.SOLID STRUCTURE: Crafted from solid woodand high grade of MDF, this antique console table with drawers and shelvesfeatures superior construction, stable and durable, offering reliable strengthfor long-term use. Tabletop weight capacity：222LBS 3.AMPLE STORAGE：The openlower shelf is ideal for showcasing baskets, book or framed family photos whitethe two spacious drawers add essential functionality. Two doors give way to alarge storage cabinet, ideal for housing dishes, table linens, or movies. 4. EXQUISITE LOOKING: Shutter doors design andmetal handles add culture and elegance to your home while bringing a fresh andclean look. This sofa table creates a retro and unquestionably chic look. 5. DIMENSIONS & ASSEMBLE: Overalldimensions：46“L x 15”W x 34”H. Installation needs little time with easy tofollow, step-by-step instructions. Please let us know if you have any question,we will be very happy to assist you. Selling Points： 1. Hotstyle 2. High profit 3. Durable and functional Dimensions & Weight: Overall Dimension: 46“L x 15”W x 34”H Detail Dimension: Please refer to the image. Package Dimension: 50“L x 21”W x 19”H Product Weight : 50LBS Package Weight: 60LBS Weight Capacity Top shelf :222LBS Bottom shelf :56LBS Drawer/Cabinet:33LBS Specifications: Material: Acacia wood frame and legs MDF panels Thickness Top shelf:18mm Finish: Distressed finish Color: Retro Blue/White/Navy Assembly Required: 20min Additional Tools Required: All tools included Pieces Included: One Package Number: 1 Country of Origin: Vietnam Product Warranty: Six Months