Buffet Sideboard Storage Cabinet With Doors And Adjustable Shelf, Dark Teal

The Elegant Small Spaces collection is designed for with functionality in mind to be used as an occasional or accent storage cabinet in any room in the home or as a buffet cabinet.This piece features a beautiful Teal painted finish. Elegant trellis details on the two glass doors and bronze door pulls, are all blended together for an exquisite look. Top shelf could serve as a stand for your plants, books and photos. One large adjustable shelf provides versatile storage options for tableware, books, and other belongings.