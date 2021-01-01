Dearfoams Buffalo Plaid Royal Plush 3 Piece Comforter Set with Sherpa Reverse, King Size, Red/Black

COLD WEATHER CLASSIC DESIGN: This Super Soft Reversible Royal Plush and Sherpa Comforter Set is the perfect way to update any bedroom of the hosue. With a classic plaid design, this set will add warmth and style to any room. LUXURIOUSLY SOFT: Super Soft Royal Plush with Sherpa Reverse is extra cozy for a warm nights sleep. Perfect for year round comfort. WHAT'S INCLUDED: Set includes 1 King comforter, and 2 king pillow shams PRODUCT DIMENSIONS: Comforter: 101" W x 86" L, 2 Shams: 36" W x 20" L EASY CARE: Comforter and Shams are Machine Washable for easy care.