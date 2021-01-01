The classic buffalo check pattern comes to life on the Buffalo Check table runner. Each table runner is made of woven fabric, using yarn dyed poly-cotton material. Table runners create a perfect accent to your table setting or on a piece of accent furniture. Buffalo Check table runners are a simple way to freshen up your dé£¯r for every-day use or any occasion. Completely reversible and look great with either the Buffalo Check pattern or when flipped to the solid color. The material is stain repellent and machine washable. One table runner per pack. Coordinate your home in buffalo check with the entire Buffalo Check Collection of window treatments, floor mats, place mats, napkins, kitchen accessories and so much more. All sold separately. Achim Home Dé£¯r - bringing great design Home. Achim Buffalo Check Polyester/Cotton 13-in x 48-in Reversible Table Runner in Taupe in Brown | BCRU48TP24