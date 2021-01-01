From fabstyles
Fabstyles Buffalo Chec Cotton Reversible Throws, 50" x 60"
Advertisement
Made using 100% long-staple cotton because the longer the cotton fiber, the stronger, softer, and more durable the resulting fabricFabrics made of long-staple cotton fray less, pill less, wrinkle less and even fade less than fabrics made with their short-staple counterpartsHigh quality material allow this throw to be machine washable but keep its shape & softness, eliminate shedding & lint, and ensure the cotton throw is extremely durableWith a Buffalo Check design, this throw is a must-have for snuggling up on the sofa to watch a movie. When it’s not in use, it adds a soft texture to your room. The basic design is easy to combine with almost any style