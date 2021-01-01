Buehler Geometric Greige Area Rug

Looking to add a decorative touch to your home? Don't forget to think about your floors! Adding an area rug to your ensemble is a great way to lend a fresh look to any space, while also protecting your hardwood or tile flooring from scrapes and scratches. This rug is woven in Belgium from a blend of viscose and polypropylene chenille for a colorfast touch that holds onto its striking lattice and floral pattern. A 0.16'' pile height makes this piece a great option for high-traffic areas like entryways or busy rooms. We recommend a rug pad for this piece. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'1" x 3'7"