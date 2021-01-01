Pet Budgies, Budgerigars, Parakeets & Parrot Gifts Budgie Pet Bird Parakeet Graphic Budgerigar Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Show off your love for parakeets with this budgie shirt. The cute pet bird budgie tee is an eyecatcher. This blue parrot graphic tee also makes a great gift t-shirt for the budgerigar owner in you life. We pride ourselves on making stylish and unique designs for a variety of apparel and home goods. Click on the brand name to see our great gift collection for any present giving occasion. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only