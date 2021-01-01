Bucoli Tv Stand Up To 65''

This is a country-style TV cabinet with barn doors. The design of solid wood veneer, whether in modern or rustic style decoration, this tv stand can be perfectly integrated. There is a wire storage hole design on the back, so that the wires can be hidden in the TV cabinet, making the living room more tidy and comfortable. Large storage space includes: 2 storage cabinets with doors, 2 storage compartments with open design. A design that is both dynamic and static, which maximizes the storage and decoration functions. The countertop can hold a TV up to 85’’ while at the same time storing more ornaments or small daily objects,.with this tv stand ,the space will no longer be stretched. Color: Oak