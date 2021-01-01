From mercury row
Buckwalter 5 - Piece Dining Set
This 5-piece dining set seats four — great for casual family dinners and card games with friends. The round tabletop rests on four tapered dowel legs made from solid beechwood. Metal, Eiffel-style cross wire connects these legs so you have ample support for your dinnertime spread or a heavy centerpiece. The four side chairs have a black powder-coated metal base in a geometric shape. The seats and back are upholstered with easy-to-clean faux leather, foam-filled for additional support. There are multiple color options for your chairs, to get just the right look for your space. Chair Color: Tan