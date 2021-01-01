Buckholts End Table with Storage

These side-panels add warmth and charm to the Buckholts Accent Table. Use as an end table in the living room or family room, as a bedside table, or perhaps as a printer stand to add storage space to your home office. An open cabinet is great for keeping books or photo albums. In the office, use the shelf to store printer paper, files, or catalogs. Keep TV remotes and personal electronic devices in the wide drawer, and place a lamp or vase on the tabletop to complete this homey and versatile piece.