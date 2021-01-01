From fleur de lis living
Bucci 5 Pieces Bar Height Dining Set
Take comfortable dining to the next level with this 5 Pieces High-Dining Set. This set includes four sling-back chairs and a 56 in. tile-top table– each standing at a trendy counter-height. The chairs and table are constructed with heavy-duty aluminum frames and dressed with elegant cast details. Contoured sling fabric is featured on each chair providing maximum durability and comfort throughout the meal. The round cast-top dining table is covered in neutral-tone porcelain tiles and offers ample room for food and beverages as well as a generous amount space for entertaining guests. Built-to-last, this high-dining set will bring each meal to new heights and greet your guests with the ultimate comfort.