Bucci 5 Piece Dining Set with Umbrella
Transform your backyard into an elegant dining space for four with this Bucci 5 Piece Dining Set with Umbrella. This charming set includes one round dining table, four swivel rockers with seat cushions, and a 9 ft. table umbrella. This rustic patio set will create an alluring centerpiece in your backyard, adding extra convenience and functionality as you entertain guests outdoors. The 51 in. table top is dressed in neutral-tone porcelain tiles, handcrafted into a rich mosaic pattern. Each chair is constructed with heavy-duty aluminum frames that naturally resist rust and corrosion. Ornate cast-accents sweep across the backs of each chair, adding even more appeal. The rockers perform a smooth, 360-degree spin and gentle rocking motion for your guests to enjoy. Designed to last, this outdoor dining set will provide an elegant, natural setting for many meals with your loved ones in the comfort of your own backyard.