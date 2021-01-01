Talika Bubble Mask Bio Detox Bubbly mask

ESCAPE FROM POLLUTION: Based on Korean detox methods, Talika's Bio Detox Bubble Mask with bamboo charcoal was the pioneer in the market. What is its objective? Thwart the daily effects of pollution by purifying and ‘descaling’ your skin. Soothed and hydrated, your face is clean, your fresh and luminous complexion is back! LET YOUR COMPLEXION SPARKLE: With this effervescent care mask of a thousand microbubbles, sensations are guaranteed! In contact with the epidermis, the carbon tissue of the Bubble Mask Bio Detox fizzes with tens, hundreds, thousands of oxygen microbubbles. A white, dense and fine foam forms, enveloping the face in a true "oxygen mask". The results? Pores are cleared. SKIN ACTION PLAN: An immediate effect is obtained thanks to the use of the best ingredients the traditional Asian pharmacopoeia has to offer. With key ingredients of natural origin, Bubble Mask Bio Detox combines bamboo fabric and its detoxifying capacity with probiotic extract from the fermentation of rice, a natural fortifying agent for the skin. The mask is dermatologically tested. DIRECTIONS FOR USE: This mask is suitable for normal, combination to oily skin and for all skin with imperfections or subject to pollution. Unfold and apply to a clean and dry face: a fine and dense foam is formed. After 10 minutes, remove the mask and massage the foam onto the face, then rinse thoroughly with clean water. The skin is clearer, the face bright and radiant with purity! TALIKA, RENOWNED EXPERT: Since 1948, Talika has been offering specialist eyelash and skin care, and more recently, specific facial care including electro-beauty. We are constantly innovating to offer skincare products that reveal the natural beauty of each woman at every stage of her life. With an integrative approach, Talika products are the result of a combination of cutting-edge technologies and age-old traditions, creating targeted skincare and new beauty routines.