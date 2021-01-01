From breville
Breville BTA820XL Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
The Breville 2-Slice Smart Toaster is a compact toaster that lets you feel in control; One touch automation lets you monitor your toast's progress using "Lift & Look" and add extra time using " A Bit More" to toast your favorite bread types to perfection INNOVATIVE FEATURES: 'Lift & Look' and 'A Bit More' allow you to check on your toast or add a little extra time without interrupting the toasting cycle; The bagel function ensures even heat for even toasting and unfreeze your favorites using defrost 2 SLICE CAPACITY: The toaster features a 2 slice capacity and has wider slots to meet the demands of larger artisanal bread, thick bagels and dense pastries VARIABLE BROWNING CONTROL: The Breville Smart Toaster 2-slice lets you toast to your ideal brownness level and monitor your progress with the LED indicator so you know how much longer the toasting cycle has left to run AUTOMATIC CONTROL WITH AUTO LIFT & LOOK: At the touch of a button, your bread can be automatically lowered into the toaster, lifted during the toasting cycle to monitor progress and lifted at the end to deliver toasting perfection EASY CLEANING: No need to lift when cleaning, simply pull out the front crumb tray and empty into the dustbin SETTINGS: 5 Settings including 'A Bit More', 'Lift & Look', Defrost, Bagel and Fruit Bread WARRANTY: 1 Year Limited Product Warranty; Power: 900 Watts; Voltage: 110 to 120 Volts, Weight: 2.6 Pounds, Manufacturer: Breville