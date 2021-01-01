From george oliver
Bryse Beige Area Rug
Unsurpassed in quality and style without sacrificing affordability, this woven area and accent rugs are beautiful additions to any room in your home. In addition to their beauty and durability, the rugs are made from superior materials, blending the right colors, textures and patterns to express your personal style. A refined dotted diamond pattern fills the center frame and adds texture to this neutral hued area rug. An outlying gray frame elegantly pairs alongside a beige base and makes decorating a breeze. This woven construction offers superior quality and lasting durability. Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'