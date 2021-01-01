From latitude run
Bryngerður U-Shape Desk
Advertisement
U-shape computer desk can hold at least 2 monitors, laptops, or computers , providing spacious top surface for gaming activities ,home office work, engineering drawing and other activities which demand more space.This simple corner table can take full advantage of all corner space and easily fit into your room without occupying large space, perfect home office corner desk for small space.Modern and simple U-shaped design, can be placed in the corner and make full use of small space. The open storage rack allows you to get the files or books you need at any time, which is more convenient and practical. The large work desk and large leg space give you a spacious and comfortable working area. Color: Black