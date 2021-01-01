Brylene 55" H x 20" W Etagere Bookcase

With eight open shelves, the bookshelf can show your book or your favorite exhibits in a new and unique way. And this bookshelf can give you years of the company due to its sturdy frame. The surface has been treated with sealing technology which makes it smooth and wear-resistant. With industrial style and tree shape, the cabinet is perfect for decorating your living room, study, and office. It is ideal for a small house as it can be placed in the corner with a small space occupation to help you to keep your room tidy and clean. And it is easy to install the bookcase according to instructions.