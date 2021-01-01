Bryce Wall Sconce by Robert Abbey - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (Z1318)

Minimal form and metallic allure make the Bryce Wall Sconce by Robert Abbey an epitome of modern elegance. It features an elongated oval profile with a frosted glass diffuser to bring soft ambient illumination. This diffuser is held by a sturdy metal frame with side cutouts that let the light pass through the sides for lovely accent lighting. Install the Bryce Wall Sconce in the living room, bedroom, or along the hallway to induce an understated allure. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Oval. Color: Bronze. Finish: Deep Patina Bronze