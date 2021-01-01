From isabel marant
Isabel Marant Bryce Sneaker in White. - size 39 (also in 37)
Advertisement
Isabel Marant Bryce Sneaker in White. - size 39 (also in 37) Isabel Marant Bryce Sneaker in White. - size 39 (also in 37) Leather upper with rubber sole. Made in Italy. Lace-up front. Padded tongue and collar. Screen print logo lettering at back counter. Perforated leather throughout. Terry cloth lining. Suede trim. IMAR-WZ106. 21ABK0029-21A036S. The pioneer spirit - During the brand's early days, a unique silhouette is born: the contemporary Parisian girl. Products that became iconic, simple yet effective. The brand is ahead of its time, with an outsider state of mind, always a bit off the road.