Bryant Table Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (TOB 3260BZ-NP)

The Bryant Table Lamp by Visual Comfort is simply designed yet conveys a sophisticated air suitable for enhancing modern settings. Exhibiting contemporary charm in a traditional silhouette, this lamp features a natural paper shade atop a slender rod and round base. Its full-range dimming capabilities provide lighting flexibility to accommodate a task, mood or room dÃ©cor, while multiple finish options ensure an ideal match for any home interior. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze