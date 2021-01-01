Bryant Large Ring Chandelier by Visual Comfort - Color: Grey - Finish: Nickel - (TOB 5024AN-NP)

Grand and gorgeous is the best way to describe the Bryant Large Ring Chandelier by Visual Comfort. Ideal for accenting a foyer or dining area, this ceiling fixture is designed with 8 sockets topped with natural paper cone shades that provide considerable illumination in stylish fashion. A 7 round canopy provides sturdy support, while ensuring the chandelier takes center stage and attracts the attention it deserves. Available in multiple finish options, this chandelier can be customized to complement any space. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Antique Nickel