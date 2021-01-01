From visual comfort
Bryant Bath Bar by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (TOB 2154HAB-WG)
Advertisement
The Bryant Bath Bar by Visual Comfort features a metal rectangular bar with detailed lamp holders. The tapered white glass lamp shades evenly distribute light over a vanity space and complete the look of the bath bar. The Bryant Bath Bar is available in a antique nickel, bronze, hand-rubbed antique brass or polished nickel finish with either a four or six light configuration option. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: White. Finish: Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass