Bryan 72" Wide 3 Drawer Credenza

This functional 3-drawer credenza adds plenty of storage space and a pop of glam style to your living room or dining room. Its 72" wide frame is made from a blend of engineered wood and glass with a shiny, mirrored finish for a posh look in your home. Four cabinet doors open to reveal one shelf in each cabinet for barware, fine china, and table linens. Plus, three spacious drawers are ideal for extra silverware and placemats. We also love that this credenza has an open, black metal base for a sleek design.