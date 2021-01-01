Quoizel BRX1611 Bordeaux 4 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Quoizel BRX1611 Bordeaux 4 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents With sparkling crystals and a sleek Polished Chrome finish, the Bordeaux flush mounts add that perfect elegant touch to any room. The 40W Xenon Clear bulbs are supplied and enhance the shimmering effect of the cascading drops. Bring the signature look of Platinum by Quoizel to your home.Features:Recommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsDurable steel constructionXenon bulbs includedRated for use in dry locationsFully covered under Quoizel's limited lifetime warrantyDimensions:Height: 8" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Depth: 11.75"Width: 11.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Shape: G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonNumber of Bulbs: 4Voltage: 120vWattage: 160Watts Per Bulb: 40 Flush Mount Polished Chrome