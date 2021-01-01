Blue Brut I by Bobby Berk - Unframed Graphic Art Print on Canvas

Bobby Berk’s rise to bonafide “IT” status in the home design world has more in common with being a rock star than it does a contemporary designer. Originally hailing from Texas, Bobby had big dreams of the big city and moved to New York in 2003 with only a few dollars to his name and no job in sight. After working his way up in retail Berk decided that it was time he started his own brand. Since 2006, Bobby Berk has consistently provided customers with a unique approach to modern design. Epitomizing hip, minimalist urban luxury, Berk’s designs reflect a stylish and youthful spirit that perfectly fits any cool, relaxed lifestyle.Features:Beautifully finished in image brush gel, where a gel is a hand-applied as strokes following the lines of the original image, giving it a subtle textureHand stretched on canvas and made to orderMade in the USAArrives ready to hangThis art was inspired by maritime flags that fly on ships and at docks. The shapes were created as a stitchwork quilt on canvas. No two shapes are the same and the navy, blue and white color palette are inspired by the cool tones in naval shapes.Product Type: Graphic ArtPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: BlueNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Bobby BerkOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleLED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedSeason: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Acrylic PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: Chelsea Art Studio, Wall Décor, Wall Art, Interior Design, Home Décor, Home Accents, Home Furnishings, Made in the USATitle: Blue Brut IBatteries Needed: Battery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAOne Of A Kind: Embellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: TexturedEmbellishment Type: Technique: Image BrushProduction Run: Open EditionFrame Type: UnframedTextual Art Transcript: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ADA Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: NoCE Certified: UKCA Marked: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 72" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 72Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 43" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 43Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 54" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 54Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 65" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 65Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 54" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 72" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 43" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width