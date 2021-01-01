From brussel's bonsai
Brussel's Live Gensing Grafted Ficus Indoor Bonsai Tree - 5 Years Old; 6" to 10" Tall with Decorative Container, Humidity Tray & Deco Rock
CONTENTS: Bonsai, Decorative Container (Assorted Colors & Styles), Humidity Tray, Deco Rocks, Soil, Care Instructions. SPECIES: Ficus "Ginseng" varieties have fat trunks, with substantial exposed roots, giving the tree a very exotic and tropical feel. Gensing Grafted Ficus trees embody strength, with grafted branches displaying full clusters of compact foliage and glossy, oval leaves. AGE/SIZE/CARE: Your small 5 year old bonsai will arrive at 6" to 10" tall in a 7" container and will perform best indoors (see detailed care instructions in images) USES: Ideal Mother’s Day gift, office & cubicle décor or a centerpiece for any kitchen table, desktop, window plant or outdoor décor. WARRANTY: Your bonsai tree has been grown in a state-of-the-art greenhouse under precisely controlled conditions to achieve optimum health. If for any reason you are not completely satisfied with your tree or with our service, please notify us within 30 days of receipt. We will correct the situation to your satisfaction.