From ameriwood
Ameriwood Brussels 48 in. Natural Large Rectangle Wood Coffee Table
Finish your living room with the Ameriwood Home Brussels Coffee Table. The sturdy table is made with solid pine legs and natural pine wood veneer on the particleboard table top. The medium brown finish can easily be incorporated into both rustic and traditional styles. Keep your books, tablets, and remotes within reach on the spacious table top. The open concept design looks great in both small and large rooms and adds a great conversation piece to your room. The angled leg supports give the Table a decorative touch while adding durability. The Coffee Table ships flat to your door and requires assembly upon opening. Two adults are recommended for assembly. Once assembled, the Coffee Table measures to be 18H x 48W x 24D.