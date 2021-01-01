Brushed Microfiber Hypoallergenic Reversible Polka Dot Comforter 3 Piece Set, Twin/Twin XL, Eggplant

The Ella Jayne Home Collection brings the beauty and sophistication of inspired bedding to your home, so that you can get a relaxing, rejuvenating night’s sleep every single night.The perfect choice when you crave the cloud-like comfort of a down comforter in a price range anyone can afford. This bundle comes with stylish polka dot design garment washed comforter that will keep you warm and cozy and microfiber sheet set which feels wonderfully soft against your skin to keep you sleeping soundly all night. Includes 1 Comforter, 1 Flat Sheet, 1 Fitted Sheet, 4 Shams (Twin includes 2)