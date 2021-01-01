From ebern designs
Brunhilde 2 Person L-Shape Laminate Reception Desk
Seating not included. This fashionable reception center in clean contemporary design includes all the pieces illustrated in the image for a multi-functional, practical, efficient contemporary reception center. It is commercial grade, with melamine lamination, high impact edges, completely finished edges front, back, and bottom for high activity office use. It is a fashionable style with fresh colors to combine with your fresh business ideas. Just order, quickly assemble with basic tools, set up, transform the look of your reception area and welcome your visitors to a modern and contemporary office space!!! Not all pieces are included in this group for quick reference the approximate dimensions of all available individual pieces are as follows: The L-shaped reception center has xtra-thick 1" high-use tops with the group measuring 60 W (from side to side) x 76 D (from the front edge of the reception desk to the back end of the extension desk) x 30 H for the desk height (total height is 45 H from the floor to the top of the desk and extension hutches if your group includes the hutches). Executive desk (simple assembly) = 60 W x 30 H x 30 D . Executive desk hutch (simple assembly) = 60 W x 15 H x 9 D. Desk extension return (simple assembly) = 46 W x 30 H x 20 D. Desk extension return hutch (simple assembly) = 69 W x 15 H x 9 D. Mobile filing cabinet (arrives fully factory assembled) = 16 W x 22 H x 18 D with 2 locking drawers. Storage cabinet with 2 Door = 18 W x 60 H x 18 D. (Individual models use various items from this list, see site for all available configurations).