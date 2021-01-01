From adriana iglesias
Adriana Iglesias Brun Floral Stretch-Silk Skirt
Advertisement
Feminine florals bloom against this stretch silk midi skirt while an oversized side tie detail finishes with a bow-like look. Seamless waist Concealed side zip Side tie Side vented hem Silk/elastane Lining: silk/elastane Dry clean Made in Spain of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 34" long Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Designer Lifestyle - Designer Lifestyle > Adriana Iglesias > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Adriana Iglesias. Color: Pool Blue. Size: 10.