Brummitt Reversible L-Shape Desk

Trent Austin Design® 95.5" Computer Desk with Storage Shelves, Two Persons L shaped Corner desk or Extra Long Desk with Movable Shelves, 3-Method Double Workstation Gaming Table Writing Study Desk for Home OfficeFeatures:L shaped Desk or Long Straight Desk with Shelves- Become a 59.45" L-shaped Corner Desk with Storage Shelves fits perfectly in Small Space while providing maximum space. Or you can change to a 95.5" Extra Long Desk with Storage Stand fits in Large Space while providing a 2-Person seat and no interference. Anyway, you can freedom comfortably stretch your legs.Detachable Storage Stand Shelves - Up to Down, Left to Right - This Home Office Desk consists of 2 main pieces that are respectively Study Desk with Storage Shelves and Cable Management on the tableside. This detachable design allows you to define your storage space however you need, an easy move shelf to make room for the computer tower.Spacious Work Desktop & Legroom - This Computer Desk itself offers plenty of room to place monitors, printers, laptops, files, or other essential accessories. allows you to effectively take advantage of your room even in a small space. And underneath the desk, you will find enough room to relax your leg or other office supplies.More Natural, Healthy, and eco-friendly Material- Desktop crafted of 100% Healthy wooden, meet P2 grade standard, certified by CARB. Thick Wood and Sturdy Metal X-frame and wide steel tube with Strong load-bearing capacity design make the Computer desk more sturdy and stable, long use time.100% Satisfaction - We Absolutely Think You'll Love This L-Shaped Desk Or Long Straight Desk with Shelf Stand. If you don't like it or have quality problems, just email us.