Brule 124" Wide Right Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise

Sectional sofas are seating superstars that give everyone in your home a seat with room to sprawl out, while also anchoring your living ensemble's style. Take this one, for example: showcasing a sleek silhouette with mid-century inspiration, this piece features a streamlined silhouette, square arms, and a low-profile design for a look at home in a contemporary ensemble. Crafted from a solid pine wood frame with plastic legs, this piece features polyester upholstery and cushions filled with a blend of foam and synthetic fiber for an inviting feel.