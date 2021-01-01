From tech lighting
Brox LED Pendant by Tech Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (700BRXCL93012BR)
The Brox LED Pendant Light by Tech Lighting offers a bold, stylish presence excellent for brightening up interior spaces. Simple enough to work well amid minimalist dÃ©cor, this intriguing sculptural construction descends from several thin cables to a cubic aluminum frame assembled from flat-sided rods. Integrated LEDs shine out from cutout bays set along the horizontal exteriors and vertical interiors, mellowed by acrylic diffuser strips that send a warm, gentle glow throughout the fixtures surroundings. Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Square. Color: Clear. Finish: Nightshade Black