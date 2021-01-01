Brownie Pan Cake Baking Pans Cupcake Pan Scone Pan Brownie Pan With Dividers Square Mini Pan Gotham Steel Cookware Non-Stick Metal Utensil And Dishwas

Product descriptionColor:Brownie PanDivided CompartmentsInner divider allows you to bake each brownie separately for maximum crispiness and; moist insides.Simply pour batter into the pan, insert the divider, bake and serve. here's no need to use a knife. Not only does the slice solutions brownie pan create flawless and uniformly sized brownies, but thanks to the metal divider, each brownie can be customized with nuts, candies, or any other toppings!It's easier to make the brownie cake.All in just one pan! when ready to serve, food slights right out with little to no oil needed. Plus, you can use the bottom of the pan as a serving tray, just take out the divider.In this way, your brownie cake is finished!Specifications:1x baking pan, measure 12.2” L x 7.8” W x 1.9” H(31 cm x 20 cm x 4.9 cm);1x built-in slicer to divide the batter; 1 x Cake spatula, 9” L x 1.8” W.Package include:1x Brownie pan1 x Cake spatulaTIP:1.We suggest that spray oil or grease the pan properly before use and it is easier to remove the brownies after cooling.2.For long-term use of the product, be sure to clean it with a soft sponge brush after each use (please do not use a wire brush for cleaning for a long time to avoid scratching the coating and rust)Multiple Uses1. Use as a pre-cut brownie pan (with divider)2. Use as an ordinary baking pan (without divider)3.Use as roasting pan (without divider)Thicker Non-Stick CoatingInner layer is made of high carbon steel;Second layer is thicker non-stck coating;Outer layer is anti-wear protective layer.