IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil Duo
IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil Duo What It Is A universal, transforming, long-wear eyebrow pencil infused with cutting-edge, brow-enhancing ingredients and technology. What You Get (2) .0056 oz. Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil What It Does Developed with leading plastic surgeons, these brow pencils infuse a blend of brow-conditioning ingredients including saw palmetto, nettle extract, green tea, biotin, lecithin, grape seed, panthenol, and vitamins A, C, and E The transforming shade adjusts to every hair color and gives a beautiful, natural-looking brow Paraben-free, fragrance-free, phthalate-free, and sulfate-free How to Use Apply lighter, softer strokes to match lighter color hair, including blonde and silver. Press harder for darker hair, including medium brown to black. As a finishing touch, lightly brush through brows with the spooly brush for a natural, polished look. A full brow-lift instruction diagram is included with each pencil. Made in Korea