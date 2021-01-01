From modloft

Modloft Broome Storage Cabinet - Color: Brown

$925.00
In stock
Description

Complete your modern office with the clean look and everyday practicality of the Broome Storage Cabinet by Modloft. Elegantly combining industrial elements with contemporary style, this cabinet features a distressed HPL concrete frame and natural oak veneer finished doors to present a chic two-tone contrast. Sleek stainless steel handles open its two doors to reveal plenty of storage space on built-in shelves, while a key lock ensures your items are safely secured. Color: Brown. Finish: Latte Walnut

