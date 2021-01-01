Elegantly detailed our Brookwood collection provides structural integrity as well as a unique look and style. Made from aluminum frames, these frames have been finished by hand to give a rustic look with incredible detail. These chairs are sure to enhance any indoor or outdoor eating area. The crossed back design along with the top curved accent bar provide comfort. Fully assembled and 1 year limited manufacturer's warranty. Courtyard Casual Brookwood Set of 2 Blue Metal Frame Stationary Dining Chair(s) with Solid Seat | 5383