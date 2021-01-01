Brookville Conical 28" Table Lamp
Description
Features:Table lampShade material: LinenBody material: PolyresinModern lamp with dual chain pullsUse a dry cloth to wipe cleanBlack finishPainted black and silvertone finishEmpire shadeProduct Type: StandardBase Color: BlackBase Finish: SilverBase Material: MetalBase Material Details: Stainless steelNumber of Lights: 2Dimmable: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 13Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 13Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Country of Origin: ChinaBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: In-LineSwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: NoTheme: No ThemeCord Included: YesCord Color: BlackLight Direction: AmbientProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: LinenShade Material Details: Shade Shape: EmpireCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Set Type: SinglePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Shade Fitter Type: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: NoSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: ADA Compliant: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 28Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 20Base Height - Top to Bottom: Base Width - Side to Side: Overall Weight: 15Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Cord: YesCord Length: 60Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 60 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: