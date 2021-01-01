From fleur de lis living
Brookview 3-Light Kitchen Island Cone Pendant
Advertisement
Features:Type of bulb: IncandescentNumber of lights: 3Max wattage: 100Fixture Design: Kitchen IslandFixture Shape: ConeNumber of Lights: 3Number of Tiers: Light Direction: Finish (Color: Satin Nickel): Satin NickelFinish (Color: Oiled Bronze): Oiled BronzeStyle: TraditionalShade Included: YesShade Material: Shade Color: Satin opalCrystal Component: Real Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: Sloped Ceiling Adapter Included: Dimmable: Dimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Transformer: Plug-In: Plug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Country of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: RodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: BS 476 Compliant: RoHS Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: IEC Protection Class: SGS NA Listed Mark: WEEE Recycling Required: YesDimensions:Glass diameter: 5.75"Overall Product Weight: 13Canopy Included: Canopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 103Overall Min Height: 16Body Height - Top to Bottom: 15Body Width - Side to Side: 33Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): 3 x 16", 2 x 12", 2 x 8"Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: Warranty: Color: Oiled Bronze