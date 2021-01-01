From psycho bunny
Psycho Bunny Brookshank Polo
There's no such thing as having too many polos, so treat yourself to the Psycho Bunny Brookshank Polo as a fun staple you can turn to time and time again. The polo shirt is crafted from soft Pima cotton pique fabrication with a tipped, two-toned rib trim at the collar and sleeves. Tailored, true-to-size trim fit shirt sits close to the body for a flattering finish without the pinch and uncomfortable snug. The high-collar design can be styled neatly under sports coats, sweaters, and jackets. Rib trim at the fold-over collar and short sleeves. Signature bunny embroidery at the left chest. Taped interior seams lend a polished, more structured finish. Side vents at stacked, straight hemline. 100% Pima cotton. Machine wash, hang dry. Made in Peru. Measurements: Length: 31 in Product measurements were taken using size 5 (MD). Please note that measurements may vary by size.