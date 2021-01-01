Gear up for the cooler weather with the leather Free People Brooks Chelsea Boot featuring a midcalf construction and a pull-on design with dual goring and side zip closure for a comfortable, yet secure fit. Soft leather lining and cushioned leather-covered footbed for added comfort. Durable heel and lugged synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 1 lb 3 oz Shaft: 9 1 2 in Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.