Chic Home Brooklyn Reversible Duvet Cover Set, Queen, Navy
LUXURIOUS SUPER SOFT PLUSH MICROFIBER - The duvet cover is made with premium quality cotton-feel brushed microfiber for an amazing night’s sleep PROTECTS YOUR DOWN & DOWN-ALTERNATIVE COMFORTER FILLING - This Chic Home duvet cover is perfect for protecting your favorite comforter or duvet STYLE AND COMFORT - Stuff the duvet cover with your favorite light blanket in the summer and trusty heavy duvet or comforter in winter GEOMETRIC DESIGN - Elegant geometric diamond fretwork pattern print - Design coordinated shams and pillowcases complete the look MADE WITH YOU IN MIND - Every set is made with strict quality control and comes with a queen size duvet cover and decorative shams