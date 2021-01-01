Lovers + Friends Brooklyn Midi Dress in Grey. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) Lovers + Friends Brooklyn Midi Dress in Grey. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) Self: 95% cotton 5% elastaneContrast: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Back tie closure criss-cross straps. Ribbed knit fabric. Imported. LOVF-WD2871. LFD2255 U19. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.