Brooklyn Circus 1920 Graphic Tee in Black
Ouigi Theodore put himself on the menswear map when he opened The Brooklyn Circus in 2006. The haberdashery located in Boerum Hill quickly became a place of discovery--selling finds from around the world alongside its own house label designed by Ouigi. The name Brooklyn Circus was meant to reflect Ouigi's love for the history, the acts, the characters and the community of the circus. It is also a place of relatable fantasy. He was also early avatar of Street Style, mixing dandy-ish tailoring, vintage athletic wear and other sartorial curios to create a frequently-photographed aesthetic (#ouigitheodore).This heavyweight Jersey cotton tee is made in a family-owned factory in Canada that uses old-school machines and techniques. The iconography on the shirt is part of Ouigi's personal mythology. 1920 refers to the year his Hatian-American grandmother was born. (She played an integral part in his upbringing in the Crown Heights section). And as Ouigi points out it's also the year women got the right to vote. I was raised by women. And this is one of the ways he honors them.100% cotton; Solid yet soft 9oz Jersey Cotton; Vintage athletic graphics; Made at a family-owned factory in Canada; Theodore is written on the interior of the neck; Limited Edition;