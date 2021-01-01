Colonial Mills Brook Farm Tea Stained 2 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug

Whether you're searching for an accent piece or centerpiece, the Colonial Mills 2 ft. x 8 ft. Runner will instantly complement your space. This runner is perfect to arrange at either the side of your bed or in your hall as an attractive accent piece. With stain-resistant fabrics, this runner will tolerate everyday spills. It has a geometric pattern for a modern look with crisp lines. Made with multi-colored elements, this runner is great if you are looking to illuminate your room with a bright staple. Crafted with polypropylene, it will offer style and comfort to your decor. It has a braided weave type and a reversible design. Color: Tea Stained.