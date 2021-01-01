Sunset Trading Brook Dining Table Set, Expandable, 4 Size Arm Chairs, Distressed Two Tone Light Creamy Wheat with Warm Pecan Brown

ELEVEN PIECE DINING SET includes table, 8 side chairs, and 2 arm chairs Large extendable table crafted from solid rubberwood with a beautiful weathered oak veneer overlay Three removable 24" leaves | Please note: Only 3 leaves or 1 leaf can be stored in the table, you cannot store 2 leaves. This only relates to one table width, when extended 86”, 1 leaf needs to be stored outside the table FOUR SIZE TABLE DIMENSIONS: Using no leaves: 30.5"H x 40"D x 62"W | Using one leaf: 86"W | Using two leaves: 110"W | Fully extended, using three leaves: 134"W | Top thickness: 1" | Weight: 197 lbs. A simple slide mechanism allows for effortless movement when putting the leaves up and down