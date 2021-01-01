From vaxcel
VAXCEL Bronze Entryway Foyer Light - Modern Farmhouse Chandeliers, Foyer Lighting for Entryway, Entry Chandelier Light, Oil Rubbed Bronze Foyer.
Advertisement
DETAILS MATTER: Complimenting the design of our oiled bronze entryway light fixtures is an open cage teardrop shape similar to wrought iron light fixtures. Suitable for mini foyer light, entryway pendant light fixtures, small bronze chandelier, vintage chandelier lighting, entryway lighting, dining room lighting ADJUSTABLE DESIGN: At 18' W, this bronze chandelier foyer light fixture is an ideal size. Use as a small bronze chandelier over a table or as large foyer lighting fixtures. Ideal for high or low ceilings. Height adjustable with included 48' of chain that easily adapts to a sloped ceiling BRIGHT LIGHT: Enjoy clean bright light with 6 x 60W candelabra base E12 incandescent bulbs. Compatible with LED and vintage Edison filament bulbs. Dimmable when used with dimmable bulbs and dimmer wall switch EASY TO INSTALL: All hardware is included with detailed instructions for easy installation. ETL listed and backed by our manufacturers warranty