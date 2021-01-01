9' Bronze Aluminum Patio Umbrella With Crank Lift And Autotilt In Navy Olefin

This large umbrella offers the residential owner a beautiful market design. The aluminum frame has a simple crank to open and auto-tilt design. This style offers the user-friendly, crank-to-open, crank-to-tilt feature that consumers have grown to love. Owners can simply crank open their umbrellas and push a button to tilt the canopy toward the sun. This umbrella also features olefin fabrics, which are made with high durability synthetic Olefin fibers that offer improved fade resistance over lesser grade fabric materials like polyester and cotton. Fabric Color: Terracotta